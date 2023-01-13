Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) Director Giorgio R. Saumat bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,916,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UNOV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 337 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

