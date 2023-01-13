Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $10.19. Inpex shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 93,806 shares changing hands.

Inpex Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

