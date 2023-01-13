Insider Buying: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Buys 44,000 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 572,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,428. The company has a market cap of $364.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 49.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.