Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 6,043 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 767,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

