Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. 48,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,551. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
