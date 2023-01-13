Insider Selling: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$190,554.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,295,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.26, for a total value of C$245,204.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$244,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$216,090.45.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.84. 334,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

