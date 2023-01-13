Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells 21,683 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,155,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

