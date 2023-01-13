Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $60,160.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -147.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Primo Water by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 146,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

