Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 383 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 383 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $16,989.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

