Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 23,095 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,221.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 674,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,875. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

