Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,007. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 230,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 154,473 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

