Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,007. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Articles
