Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at KeyCorp

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $287.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

INSP stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.73. 2,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.92 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average of $209.28.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,276 shares of company stock worth $11,202,911. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

