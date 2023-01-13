Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 114,982 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,759,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.