Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 190,994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 612,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,759,195. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

