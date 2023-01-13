Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 293,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 184,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

