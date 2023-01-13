Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $112,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after buying an additional 1,004,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after acquiring an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

