Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.70. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.56.

About Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interfor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

