Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Interfor Stock Performance
Shares of IFP stock opened at C$20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.70. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.56.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
Featured Articles
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.