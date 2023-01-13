International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.38

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.38 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 147.06 ($1.79). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 147.06 ($1.79), with a volume of 17,096,887 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 169.42 ($2.06).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.62. The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

