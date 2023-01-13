International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $115.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

