International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,837. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

