Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.42. 26,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 41,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.
