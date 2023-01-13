Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

