Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.62% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

