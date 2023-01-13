Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $445.88

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.88 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 546.40 ($6.66). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 530.60 ($6.46), with a volume of 569,046 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on shares of Investec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 446.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 714.93.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.97), for a total value of £2,126,947.90 ($2,591,310.79). In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.15), for a total value of £378,750 ($461,440.06). Also, insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £2,126,947.90 ($2,591,310.79). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,749 shares of company stock worth $259,158,960.

About Investec Group

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.