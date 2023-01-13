Investment House LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

