Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth about $469,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2,567.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 263,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 253,692 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 872.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

