Investment House LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,817 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
Intel Stock Up 1.5 %
INTC stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intel (INTC)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.