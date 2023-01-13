Investment House LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,817 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

