Investors Buy High Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,533 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 1,187 call options.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:XXII traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,426. The company has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 93.35% and a negative return on equity of 49.37%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. Analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.