IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $155.71 million and $7.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

