IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.97. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.08. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $260.20.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

