IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.08. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

