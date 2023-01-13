iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. 12,443,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,522,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.
