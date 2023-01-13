iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.66 and last traded at $98.64. Approximately 7,115,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,818,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82.

Featured Stories

