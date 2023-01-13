iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 143,930 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

