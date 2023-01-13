iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $66,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after buying an additional 719,798 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,361,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after buying an additional 1,471,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 19,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,574. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.