iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,679 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $106.27.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

