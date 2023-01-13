iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

