iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

