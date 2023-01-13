iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.88 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

