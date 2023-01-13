iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $253.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $281.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $241.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

