iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJH stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $281.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.