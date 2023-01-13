iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $474.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

