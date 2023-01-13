iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ITA traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 787,477 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

