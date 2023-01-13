ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.81

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.81 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 96.40 ($1.17). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 97.60 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,352,165 shares.

ITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.31) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 428.57 ($5.22).

The company has a market cap of £637.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.54.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

