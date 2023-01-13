J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $379.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.22. The firm has a market cap of $365.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

