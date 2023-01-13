J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $87.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.