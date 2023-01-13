J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

QUAL opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.