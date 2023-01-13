J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 18.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 435,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $59,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

American Express stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.