J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,824,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $104.55.

