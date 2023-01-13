J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $953,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

